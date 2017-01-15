The Trump administration might be sceptical on the phenomenon of global warming but the President-elect's infrastructure policies could in fact have a positive impact on the environment, according to an asset manager.

Since his Nov. 8 election win, President-elect Trump has riled environmentalists by appointing a critic of the Environmental Protection Agency to head the agency, calling for the deregulation of oil exploration and threatening to withdraw from the historic COP21 Paris Agreement that aims to limit the increase in global average temperatures .

However, the president-elect's infrastructure expenditure plans to boost domestic growth will also benefit environmental sector businesses in the U.S., said Ian Simm, CEO of Impax Asset Management, a firm specializing in investment solutions that address environmental concerns and resource scarcity.

"Trump is very keen on bringing more economic growth back to the United States. More industrial activity is very good for companies that are solving environmental problems, (including) cleaning up the water supply from fracking water, air quality and pollution," Simm told CNBC's "Squawkbox."

The other reason? Sitting out from participation in the environmental revolution could be a loss to the U.S. in terms of political and economic clout.