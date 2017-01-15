    Social Media

    Trump to keep using personal Twitter account: Times of London

    Come inauguration day, U.S president-elect Donald Trump will continue using his personal Twitter account instead of the official handle reserved for the head of state, The Times of London reported.

    Speaking to newspaper in an interview on Sunday, Trump said that his personal following was simply too vast to give up. "When you think that you're 46 million there, I'd rather just let that build up and just keep it @realDonaldTrump, it's working."

    His personal account '@realDonaldTrump' has 46 million followers, and shows Trump joined the network in March 2009. The official handle of the U.S. President, '@POTUS,' was first launched in 2015 under outgoing President Barack Obama and has 13.5 million followers to date.

    '@POTUS' will be made available to the next leader should they choose to use it, the White House said in an Oct. 31 statement.

    Trump, who has been a prolific Twitter user during his election campaign and after his victory, told The Times that he intends to continue tweeting.

    "The tweeting, I thought I'd do less of it but I'm covered so dishonestly by the press...," he said, stating that he'd rather tweet to express his views rather than be misrepresented by national media.

