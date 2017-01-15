Trump to keep using personal Twitter account: Times of London

Come inauguration day, U.S president-elect Donald Trump will continue using his personal Twitter account instead of the official handle reserved for the head of state, The Times of London reported.



Speaking to newspaper in an interview on Sunday, Trump said that his personal following was simply too vast to give up. "When you think that you're 46 million there, I'd rather just let that build up and just keep it @realDonaldTrump, it's working."

His personal account '@realDonaldTrump' has 46 million followers, and shows Trump joined the network in March 2009. The official handle of the U.S. President, '@POTUS,' was first launched in 2015 under outgoing President Barack Obama and has 13.5 million followers to date.