CNBC Greenlights ‘The Brave Ones’

London, 16th January 2016 - CNBC, the world's leading business and financial news network, today announced a new original series, The Brave Ones.

The series, set to debut in March, charts the rise of some of the world's most successful entrepreneurs through intimate one-on-one interviews. Each episode looks at the trajectory of their success to date and explores what makes these individuals 'brave' – from their determination to their ability to embrace setbacks.



Martin Conroy, Executive Producer at CNBC International, said: "By scrutinising the success stories of The Brave Ones through a dual lens of personal journeys and broader cultural and social themes, we will showcase what bravery means for serial entrepreneurs as well as corporate executives that are keeping entrepreneurial spirit alive."

The series is being created in collaboration with one of the world's leading global financial services company, Credit Suisse.

Speaking about the partnership, Credit Suisse's Head of Global Marketing & Brand Communications, Steven Althaus said: "We are delighted to collaborate with CNBC on this portrayal of the world's most successful entrepreneurs who have redefined their respective industries. The spirit of entrepreneurism at Credit Suisse remains undiminished 160 years since being founded by Alfred Escher, an outspoken "brave one" of his time, and is a theme that still continues to define our bank. Up until today Credit Suisse supports clients and prospects with the same mind-set around the world."



The eight part series debuts on CNBC International and CNBC.com this spring.



CNBC will be revealing the line-up for the series in early March. For updates follow @CNBCiPR on Twitter.



