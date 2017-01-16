GM adding jobs following Trump attack

General Motors, one of several automakers criticized for building vehicles in Mexico and shipping them to the U.S., is adding more than a thousand jobs in the U.S. according to sources who shared the plans with CNBC.

The jobs are part of a $1 billion investment the automaker is making into GM facilities in the U.S..

The investment and new jobs have been in the works for some time according to sources, but the announcement shows the automaker is becoming more vocal publicizing how many Americans it employs.

Despite employing more than 50,000 hourly workers in the U.S., the automaker has been criticized by President-elect Trump for importing Chevy Cruze hatchbacks from an assembly plant in Mexico.

Two weeks ago Trump targeted GM by tweeting, "General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers - tax free across border. Make in U.S.A or pay big border tax!"

GM imports more vehicles from Mexico than any other automaker, selling more than 400,000 Mexico-made vehicles in the U.S. last year.

GM declined to comment on the reports it will be adding jobs.

