Policymakers must reimagine the way in which economic growth is measured: WEF report

The latest WEF report stressed that the way a country measures economic growth must be re-imagined. Rather than simply addressing levels of gross domestic product (GDP), policymakers must reconnect with its increasingly frustrated citizens and consider a wider breadth of economic tools.

"The world is basically in loud agreement that inclusive growth is the way to go but it has been much more aspiration than action frankly for the last couple of years," Richard Samans, member of the managing board at the World Economic Forum told CNBC on Monday.

"(Economic) growth is essential, it is absolutely critical but… you can borrow a business analogy here, growth is like the top line. You need top line growth as a business would but the bottom line measure of success for society (in terms) of how well their economy is performing is (an) improvement of living standards," Samans added.