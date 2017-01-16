Trump’s protectionism does not worry China’s Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

The benefits of free trade and cross border investment are so clear that the recently-established Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is not concerned over President-elect Trump's protectionist policies.

"I think free trade and free cross border investment is important for all of the countries and we don't have to be too much worried about (Trump's protectionist views)," Jin Liqun, president of the AIIB, told CNBC on Monday at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"Once people see the free trade and cross border investment, like what we do … I'm not very much worried actually," he added.

The AIIB was established a year ago to support infrastructure development in Asia, including on energy and power, transportation and telecommunications. In its first year it approved nine major projects. It lent $1.7 billion last year, above its initial target of $1.2 billion.