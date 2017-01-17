52% of Americans disapprove of Trump's preparations for the Oval Office, says NBC-WSJ poll

All those numbers compare unfavorably to those received by President Barack Obama at the same point in 2009 as he prepared to take office. Then, 54 percent expressed confidence in Obama's goals, 59 percent expressed confidence in his personal characteristics and 71 percent approved of his handling of the transition.



The findings illustrate the challenges facing Trump as he seeks to build consensus for his presidential agenda.



One asset is a slightly brightening public mood following the contentious 2016 campaign. Some 37 percent now say the nation is heading in the right direction, up from 29 percent in mid-October. The proportion calling the nation off on the wrong track has fallen to 52 percent from 65 percent.



A second is that Americans share some of Trump's stated priorities. Fully 78 percent call keeping U.S. jobs from going overseas a top priority. Some 66 percent say the same of reducing the influence of lobbyists, 64 percent of funding new infrastructure projects and 59 percent of becoming more aggressive against ISIS. Imposing tariffs on other countries that exploit our trade deals with them, appointing a conservative Supreme Court justice and cutting taxes all draw at least 50 percent support as a top priority.



A third is that Americans like some of the characteristics Trump brings to the job. A 54 percent majority rates him highly for being "firm and decisive." Some 48 percent give him high marks for "being direct and straightforward," 46 percent for "dealing with the economy" and 45 percent for "changing business as usual in Washington."

