How being the worst wrestler in school made Honest Tea's co-founder an epic entrepreneur

Seth Goldman was making good money working in finance when he decided to quit his job to start a tea company. At the time, he had a wife and three kids. And he knew nothing about tea.

Goldman and his business school professor Barry Nalebuff together built Honest Tea, which became a favorite beverage of President Barack Obama. Between the time that the company launched out of Goldman's suburban Maryland kitchen in 1998 and the Coca-Cola Company bought Honest Tea outright in 2011, more than one billion bottles of Honest Tea have been sold. The beverage company does about $170 million in annual revenue.

It's been one impressive ride. You might even say that Goldman's gotten pretty lucky.