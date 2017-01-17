Citigroup believes investors may get used to off-the-cuff comments from President-elect Donald Trump, which rattled the market yet again Tuesday.

"Clearly this is a more unusual candidate or president-elect than we are used to having in terms of Twitter storms and things like that, and I think at some point we'll kind of get a bit numb to it as opposed to reacting to every tweet that comes out," Citi's U.S. chief equity strategist Tobias Levkovich told CNBC.

In the weeks ahead, the strategist predicts topics such as earnings, forward guidance and business activity will prevail over political commentary.

In this extensive conversation, Levkovich reveals his outlook for earnings and some of his favorite investment themes right now.

