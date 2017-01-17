CNN spinoff to win Time Warner deal approval makes no sense, AT&T CEO says

AT&T Chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson told CNBC on Tuesday he sees opposition to the Time Warner mega-merger fading as the details emerge.



At their meeting last week, Stephenson said he did not talk about the merger with Donald Trump, who expressed opposition to the deal during the campaign.



AT&T's proposed $85 billion purchase of media content powerhouse Time Warner is a "basic vertical merger," Stephenson said on "Squawk Box" from the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Speculation that AT&T might need to spin off CNN to get the deal through regulators would not be relevant, Stephenson argued, saying such a move would not serve to reduce competition.

Time Warner boasts an entertainment portfolio of television networks, including CNN, HBO, TBS and TNT, as well as the Warner Bros. film studio.