    BREAKING:  Prime minister Theresa May: UK government will put new Brexit agreement to parliamentary vote

    Davos - World Economic Forum

    Donald Trump is the poster child of sleep deprivation: Arianna Huffington

    The next four years would be infinitely better for the world if President-elect Donald Trump opted to get a full nights rest instead of using Twitter in the early hours of the morning, according to Huffington Post co-founder, Arianna Huffington.

    "Donald Trump should be separated from his phone at night, get a full nights sleep and stop tweeting in the middle of the night... he is the poster child of sleep deprivation," Huffington told CNBC in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday.

    "I promise you if (Trump) got eight hours sleep and did not tweet in the middle of the night, the next four years would be infinitely better for the world... so I highly recommend that his advisers take the phone away" she added.

    Mike Pont | Getty Images | Getty Images Entertainment

    Trump, in his 2004 book, Think Like A Billionaire, wrote that he usually sleeps for four hours a night and championed the concept that a person should not sleep any more than they have to.

    "You know, I'm not a big sleeper, I like three hours, four hours, I toss, I turn, I beep-de-beep, I want to find out what's going on," Trump told supporters at a 2015 campaign rally in Springfield, Illinois. The New York businessman is due to be inaugurated as President of the U.S. on Friday.

    "We do not know (if Trump can be a responsible leader), we have a lot of reason to worry, and I believe now he needs to be judged by everything he does and not by what he said during the campaign," Huffington said when asked whether Trump could prove to be a responsible leader.

    Responsible leadership

    Some of the most powerful and elite leaders meeting in snowy Davos throughout this week have been asked to weigh in on the "Responsive and Responsible Leadership" theme of the forum.

    "For me, responsible leadership means being conscious of the great challenges we are facing and not just recognizing what needs to be done but actually taking steps to do it. I think one of the main problems we are facing is that leaders have been aware for many years now of the destabilizing impact of globalization and automation and the fact that the benefits which were significant were very unequally distributed," Huffington explained.

    Arianna Huffington left the Huffington Post in 2016 to focus on a new venture, a health and wellness startup, Thrive Global.

    Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    TWTR
    ---