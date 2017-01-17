Donald Trump is the poster child of sleep deprivation: Arianna Huffington

The next four years would be infinitely better for the world if President-elect Donald Trump opted to get a full nights rest instead of using Twitter in the early hours of the morning, according to Huffington Post co-founder, Arianna Huffington.

"Donald Trump should be separated from his phone at night, get a full nights sleep and stop tweeting in the middle of the night... he is the poster child of sleep deprivation," Huffington told CNBC in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday.



"I promise you if (Trump) got eight hours sleep and did not tweet in the middle of the night, the next four years would be infinitely better for the world... so I highly recommend that his advisers take the phone away" she added.