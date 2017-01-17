France is the least-trusted country in the world: Edelman survey

France has claimed the position of the country least trusted by its people, according to an influential survey by the world's largest public relations firm.

A thumping 72 percent of the French population agree that the institutional system is failing them, placing the country in joint last position alongside neighboring Italy, according to the 2017 Edelman Trust Barometer.

Immigration, globalization and eroding social values are highlighted as underpinning the negative results, revealing a disheartening sentiment ahead of this spring's French presidential election.