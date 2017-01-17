Google was overwhelmingly against Trump, now it's trying to win him over

President-elect Donald Trump's views on a range of issues, from immigration to climate change, alienated many left-leaning tech employees in Silicon Valley, but none more so than those working at Alphabet.

During the presidential campaign, 33 employees at the tech giant donated $20,000 to Trump, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. That was a tiny fraction of the 1,400 employees who donated to Hillary Clinton's campaign, for a total of $1.6 million.

And it wasn't just political donations.

The revolving door between the Obama administration and the company swung hard and frequently during the past eight years: 22 former White House officials left the administration to work for Alphabet, according to research from the Campaign for Accountability.

Alphabet's support for Clinton was evident in its C-suite as well.

WikiLeaks revealed that Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt emailed John Podesta — Clinton's campaign manager — volunteering to fund, advise and recruit talent for her White House run. CFO Ruth Porat donated $2,700 to Clinton, the maximum amount of money an individual can contribute to a federal campaign.

Like many tech companies, Alphabet has a range of potential political issues that it must consider, from immigration to privacy, taxes to encryption. There are also regulatory concerns.

In Europe, it is under fierce antitrust scrutiny. To date, the U.S. has been safer ground though CNBC reported last summer that officials from the Federal Trade Commission had deepened their analysis of the company's practices at home.