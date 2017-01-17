Lack of investment heightens danger of an oil price shock: Crescent Petroleum CEO

Lack of investment in the oil industry has significantly heightened the risk of an oil price shock in the coming years, according to Crescent Petroleum's chief executive.

Majid Jafar, CEO of the Egypt-based oil and natural gas producer, highlighted the perceived absence of investment in oil markets and predicted a volatile future for the commodity if this trend continued.

"The problem over the last year is no-one has been investing enough in the upstream... (it has been this way) for three years in row which is unprecedented and so there is a real risk a few years down the line of an oil price shock," Majid Jafar, chief executive of Crescent Petroleum told CNBC on Tuesday in Davos, Switzerland.