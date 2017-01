The survey showed that 51 percent think Russia interfered with last fall's campaign, while 36 percent said it did not. Some 13 percent weren't sure.



Trump has asserted that the hacking made no difference in the outcome of the election — a subject that intelligence officials did not try to assess. The poll shows the public has no consensus on that point: 36 percent say it affected the outcome, and 26 percent say it tilted the results from Hillary Clinton to Trump. But 74 percent said either that it did not tip the balance or that they aren't sure.