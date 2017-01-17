Oil prices are set to fall later this year despite the recent OPEC agreement to limit production, Fatih Birol, the executive director at the International Energy Agency, has told CNBC.



The oil cartel's production cut last year gave a boost to prices as it limited supply, but Birol expects other countries — most notably the U.S. — will simply step in to fill the void and depress prices, he predicted.



"As a result of the increase in prices. We are going to see a substantial amount of oil pouring into the market from the United States," he said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, giving a "couple of months" timeline for his estimate on prices.