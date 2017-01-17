Qualcomm shares plunge after report said it will face US antitrust case

Shares of Qualcomm plunged more than 4 percent on Tuesday after a report said the company will face a U.S. antitrust case over licensing, in yet another regulatory hurdle to its business.

The semiconductors giant could face a suit from U.S. officials for allegedly using "unfair practices in the way it licenses its technology," Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Qualcomm has argued its licensing follows industry standards and are also used by other companies, the report said. Late last month, South Korea's antitrust regulator fined Qualcomm 1.03 trillion won for what it called "unfair business practices," Bloomberg reported.

CNBC has reached out to Qualcomm for comment.

With Tuesday's losses, the stock is down about 4 percent in the past month.

Read the full report from Bloomberg here.