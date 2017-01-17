    BREAKING:  Deutsche Bank agrees to pay $7.2 billion in settlement over misconduct in mortgage securities

    Market Insider with Patti Domm

    Qualcomm shares plunge after report said it will face US antitrust case

    People walk past Qualcomm's stand during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 24, 2016.
    Albert Gea | Reuters
    People walk past Qualcomm's stand during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 24, 2016.

    Shares of Qualcomm plunged more than 4 percent on Tuesday after a report said the company will face a U.S. antitrust case over licensing, in yet another regulatory hurdle to its business.

    The semiconductors giant could face a suit from U.S. officials for allegedly using "unfair practices in the way it licenses its technology," Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

    Qualcomm has argued its licensing follows industry standards and are also used by other companies, the report said. Late last month, South Korea's antitrust regulator fined Qualcomm 1.03 trillion won for what it called "unfair business practices," Bloomberg reported.

    CNBC has reached out to Qualcomm for comment.

    With Tuesday's losses, the stock is down about 4 percent in the past month.

    Read the full report from Bloomberg here.

    Qualcomm 5-day chart


    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    QCOM
    ---