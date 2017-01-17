Most small-business owners are optimistic about Trump and repealing Obamacare

"There's a good chance that, without the ACA my start-up wouldn't exist, or I'd be dead. When launching my startup we couldn't get health insurance because one insurer denied us because I once had a sleep study for sleep apnea. Once you get one rejection, all the others reject you," says Bennett.
"Then, last year I had a brain tumor. I had moved off to a more normal health plan ... but with the last set of rules chances are it'd have been unlikely I could have gotten any insurance, let alone a somewhat reasonable plan."
The polarization over Obamacare in the small-business community reflects the divide in the rest of the country, which is evenly split on the landmark health care legislation. And while Trump claims that Congress will replace the ACA at the same time that Congress repeals it, details on a substitute plan are scant.
For its poll, Manta surveyed 1,575 small business owners between Dec. 29 and Jan. 3.