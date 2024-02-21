'Your loans will be forgiven': Over 150,000 student loan borrowers may soon get an important email

President Joe Biden and his administration are clearing $1.2 billion in student debt balances for 153,000 borrowers.

Borrowers on the Saving on a Valuable Education income-driven repayment plan who originally took out $12,000 or less in loans at least 10 years ago have started being notified that their debt is forgiven, the administration announced Wednesday.

"I hope this relief gives you a little more breathing room," the email from President Biden to qualifying borrowers reads. "I've heard from countless people who have told me that relieving the burden of their student loan debt will allow them to support themselves and their families, buy their first home, start a small business, and move forward with life plans they've put on hold."

The SAVE plan rolled out in summer 2023, with the administration touting it as the "most affordable" repayment plan available to borrowers.

The opportunity for low-balance borrowers to have their loans forgiven after 10 years of payments was initially slated to go into effect this upcoming summer, but the administration announced in January it would move that timeline up.

Now, qualifying borrowers have started receiving emails notifying them their loans have been forgiven. "Congratulations—all or a portion of your federal student loans will be forgiven because you qualify for early loan forgiveness under my Administration's SAVE Plan," the emails read.

Those affected do not need to take any additional steps to receive relief, the administration says. Next week, the Department of Education will begin contacting borrowers whose loans are eligible for forgiveness, but who have not enrolled in the SAVE plan yet.

All borrowers on the SAVE plan are eligible to have their remaining balances forgiven after 20 years of repayment for undergraduate borrowers or 25 years for those with graduate school loans, regardless of how much they initially borrowed.

Those who borrowed $12,000 or less only need to make payments for 10 years before becoming eligible for forgiveness on the SAVE plan, or an additional year for every $1,000 borrowed above $12,000. That means anyone who took out $21,000 or less in undergraduate loans can have their debt forgiven on a shorter timeline than the standard 20-year term.