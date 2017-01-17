Tech set to transform $3 trillion health care industry

The leaders of major tech companies from Apple to Google have recently enthused about the enormous potential at the intersection of health care and technology for business and individuals alike.

Such enthusiasm was discussed during a CNBC panel regarding the future of health care during the World Economic Forum at Davos on Tuesday, where the head of SAP echoed the belief that the potential for technology-enabled healthcare solutions is immense.

Speaking to the limitations of the world's existing, largely analogue healthcare infrastructure, SAP Chief Executive Officer(CEO) Bill McDermott emphasized that the possibilities available to enhance patients' experiences are exciting and evolving.

"I think it's wild that we're still in a world where you repeat what's wrong with you to several different people and you write what's wrong with you down on a piece of paper," McDermott commented.

"The patient wants more than that," he added.