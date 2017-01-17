As he prepares to take on a key role in the Donald Trump administration, Anthony Scaramucci has sold his asset management business.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the head of SkyBridge Capital said he has sold his $12 billion fund of funds. He had said in December the firm was up for sale as speculation grew that he would be taking on a role in the White House.

Scaramucci dropped the news in the middle of a session on Trump's economic agenda. He was chronicling his rise through the financial ranks and, referring to his current firm, said, "I've actually just sold today."

He did not specify a purchase price, though he was believed to be asking $250 million. He said a news release will be forthcoming later Tuesday.

Scaramucci's role officially will be as a liaison in the White House for state and local governments and for both American and foreign businesses. The position has been compared to the one President Barack Obama's key confidante Valerie Jarrett currently holds, though Scaramucci has downplayed those reports.

Scaramucci, 53, is a high-profile Wall Streeter whose annual SALT conference in Las Vegas brings thousands of fellow hedge fund managers and investors for a program that features high-profile market experts, politicians and show business personalities.

In addition, he recently released "Hopping Over the Rabbit Hole: How Entrepreneurs Turn Failure Into Success," a chronicle of his struggles bringing SkyBridge to prominence.

With the Scaramucci appointment, it brings a total of at least a half-dozen former Goldman Sachs employees who will be serving key advisory roles in the new administration.