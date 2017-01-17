Trump team at Davos: We don't want a trade war with China, just more symmetry in trade deals

President-elect Donald Trump could be one of the last great hopes for globalism, according to a member of his transition team.



Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, American financier Anthony Scaramucci - soon to be an assistant to Trump in the office for public liaison - said that China and the United States had a "common cause."



"I believe that the U.S. and the new administration does not want to have a trade war," he said at the event where he was officially billed as an executive member of the president-elect's transition team.



"(We) want to have free and fair trade," he said. He spoke of a "crippled" America that had seen the negative effects of globalization since World War II. His words came directly after a speech by China's President, Xi Jinping, who said that economic globalization had powered worldwide growth and should not be blamed for the world's problems.