    BREAKING:  Early movers: MS, UNH, WMT, TIF, TWTR, NFLX & more

    Davos - World Economic Forum

    Trump team at Davos: We don't want a trade war with China, just more symmetry in trade deals

    President-elect Donald Trump speaks on December 17, 2016 in Mobile, Alabama.
    Lucas Jackson | Reuters
    President-elect Donald Trump speaks on December 17, 2016 in Mobile, Alabama.

    President-elect Donald Trump could be one of the last great hopes for globalism, according to a member of his transition team.

    Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, American financier Anthony Scaramucci - soon to be an assistant to Trump in the office for public liaison - said that China and the United States had a "common cause."

    "I believe that the U.S. and the new administration does not want to have a trade war," he said at the event where he was officially billed as an executive member of the president-elect's transition team.

    "(We) want to have free and fair trade," he said. He spoke of a "crippled" America that had seen the negative effects of globalization since World War II. His words came directly after a speech by China's President, Xi Jinping, who said that economic globalization had powered worldwide growth and should not be blamed for the world's problems.

    "All we're asking for now is to create more symmetry in these trade agreements," Scaramucci said.

    "(Globalism) It's hollowed out American manufacturing, it's hurt the American middle class and it's crippled the American working class ... We have to come up with policies to change that."

    He added that he respects China, and respects the president of China and iterated that Trump's administration would want to have a phenomenal relationship with the Chinese.

    "But if the Chinese really believe in globalism and they really believe in the words of Lincoln, they have to reach now towards us and allow us to create this symmetry because the path to globalism for the world is through the American worker and the American middle class," he said.

    "Because if you can create rising wages in that part of the world ... You can create more purchasing power and the virtuous circle of consumption that will lead to more global trade and it will lead to more global peace and more global prosperity."

    Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.