Trump's inauguration won't be first one Rep. John Lewis will miss

Donald Trump's inauguration won't actually be the first one civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis skips.

Trump tweeted Thursday that Lewis also boycotted George W. Bush's inauguration in 2001.

A spokeswoman for Lewis confirmed that the Georgia Democrat missed Bush's first inauguration.

"His absence at that time was also a form of dissent. He did not believe the outcome of that election, including the controversies around the results in Florida and the unprecedented intervention of the U.S. Supreme Court, reflected a free, fair and open democratic process," the spokeswoman said in a statement.

In a Friday interview with NBC News' "Meet the Press," Lewis said he doesn't believe Trump is a "legitimate president" and that he doesn't plan to attend Trump's inauguration. The congressman misspoke in the interview, saying it would be the first time he'd miss an inauguration since he was elected to the House in 1986.

Lewis explained that he thinks Russian interference boosted Trump's campaign and "helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton." While Lewis said he believes in forgiveness and trying to work with people, the civil rights icon said it will be "very difficult" to work with Trump.

The president-elect retaliated Saturday morning, tweeting that the congressman is "all talk, talk, talk" and "should spend more time on fixing and helping his district."

Many Democratic lawmakers jumped in to defend Lewis, who led the historic March on Washington in 1963 and was severely injured by state troopers in a 1965 march for voting rights from Selma to Montgomery.

Some had already announced they would not be attending Trump's inauguration, but many more came forward following Trump's tweets, which came days before Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Mark Takano of California, Yvette Clark of New York and John Yarmuth of Kentucky were among the Democratic congressmen who said they will not be attending the inauguration on Friday.

— NBC News contributed to this report.