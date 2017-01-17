Stocks fall as Trump policy concerns grow; financials lag, slide more than 1 percent

The stock market has soared since the election partially on hopes of corporate tax reform, deregulation of certain sectors and more government spending. Trump's inauguration is scheduled for Friday.

"There's a lot of nervousness as Trump gets set to take office," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial. "Until we see what he does in his first 100 days, I think the market is going to remain in a wait-and-see pattern."

Trump's remarks also took a bite out of the dollar, which fell more than three quarters of a percent against a basket of currencies. In turn, the euro rose 0.78 percent to $1.069 and the yen gained 0.68 percent to 113.21.

Adding pressure to U.S. stocks were concerns of a hard Brexit. In a speech Tuesday, British Prime Minister Theresa May indicated the United Kingdom would seek a clean break from the European Union. She added, however, The U.K. government will put the Brexit deal it agrees with the European Union to a parliamentary vote.

Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets, said May's speech was expected to be "catastrophic." "But, she has managed the expectations and delivered the speech very well. Moreover, the final Brexit deal will be put up for a vote in parliament and this makes things a little less pessimistic," he said.

The British pound skyrocketed more than 2 percent against the dollar, trading around $1.238 as of 9:22 a.m. ET. The pound briefly broke below $1.20 earlier this week.



"The fact that the pound briefly broke below $1.20 and then rebounded shows you that the bears aren't ready to take the pound in that direction," said Adam Sarhan, CEO at 50 Park Investments. The pound has fallen sharply since last June's Brexit vote.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rebounded after May's speech, trading about 0.1 percent higher after holding lower beforehand.



There are no major U.S. economic data due Tuesday, but a slew of firms reported quarterly results, including Morgan Stanley, which beat analyst expectations on both the top and bottom line. Morgan Stanley shares fell 2.3 early trade ET, however.