    Stocks fall as Trump policy concerns grow; financials lag, slide more than 1 percent

    Opening Bell, January 17, 2017
    U.S. equities fell on Tuesday, with financials lagging, as uncertainty around President-elect Donald Trump's policies grew.

    The Dow Jones industrial average traded about 60 points lower, with Goldman Sachs and UnitedHealth Group contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 fell a third of a percent, with financials dropping more than 1 percent.

    "The [S&P 500] remains bound by a consolidation phase that reflects an indecisive market as we approach the inauguration," said Katie Stockton, chief technical strategist at BTIG, in a note. "We believe the risk is greater to the downside in the near term, and would be wary of a breach of the lower boundary of the range near 2250."

    The Nasdaq composite underperformed, declining 0.7 percent.

    Trump criticized a proposed corporate tax plan from the House of Representatives, labeling the plan as "too complicated," in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

    The stock market has soared since the election partially on hopes of corporate tax reform, deregulation of certain sectors and more government spending. Trump's inauguration is scheduled for Friday.

    "There's a lot of nervousness as Trump gets set to take office," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial. "Until we see what he does in his first 100 days, I think the market is going to remain in a wait-and-see pattern."

    Trump's remarks also took a bite out of the dollar, which fell more than three quarters of a percent against a basket of currencies. In turn, the euro rose 0.78 percent to $1.069 and the yen gained 0.68 percent to 113.21.

    Adding pressure to U.S. stocks were concerns of a hard Brexit. In a speech Tuesday, British Prime Minister Theresa May indicated the United Kingdom would seek a clean break from the European Union. She added, however, The U.K. government will put the Brexit deal it agrees with the European Union to a parliamentary vote.

    Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets, said May's speech was expected to be "catastrophic." "But, she has managed the expectations and delivered the speech very well. Moreover, the final Brexit deal will be put up for a vote in parliament and this makes things a little less pessimistic," he said.

    The British pound skyrocketed more than 2 percent against the dollar, trading around $1.238 as of 9:22 a.m. ET. The pound briefly broke below $1.20 earlier this week.

    "The fact that the pound briefly broke below $1.20 and then rebounded shows you that the bears aren't ready to take the pound in that direction," said Adam Sarhan, CEO at 50 Park Investments. The pound has fallen sharply since last June's Brexit vote.

    The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rebounded after May's speech, trading about 0.1 percent higher after holding lower beforehand.

    There are no major U.S. economic data due Tuesday, but a slew of firms reported quarterly results, including Morgan Stanley, which beat analyst expectations on both the top and bottom line. Morgan Stanley shares fell 2.3 early trade ET, however.

    —CNBC's Silvia Amaro contributed to this report.

    On tap this week:

    Tuesday

    Earnings: Morgan Stanley, UnitedHealth, Comerica, CSX, Interactive Brokers

    8:45 a.m. New York Fed President William Dudley

    6:00 p.m. San Francisco Fed President John Williams

    Wednesday

    Earnings: Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, US Bancorp, Canadian Pacific Railway, Charles Schwab, Northern Trust, TD Ameritrade, Netflix, Commerce Bancshares, Fastenal

    8:30 a.m. CPI

    8:30 a.m. Business leaders survey

    9:15 a.m. Industrial production

    10:00 a.m. NAHB

    11:00 a.m. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari

    2:00 p.m. Beige book

    3:00 p.m. Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks to Commonwealth Club of San Francisco

    4:00 p.m. TIC data

    Thursday

    Earnings: Union Pacific, Bank of NY Mellon, American Express, IBM, Skyworks Solution, Check Point Software, KeyCorp, People's United Financial

    7:45 a.m. European Central Bank rate decision

    8:30 a.m. Initial claims

    8:30a .m. Housing starts

    8:30 a.m. Philadelphia Fed survey

    3:45 p.m. San Francisco Fed's Williams

    4:00 p.m. Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren

    Friday

    Inauguration Day

    Earnings: General Electric, Kansas City Southern, SunTrust, Schlumberger, Rockwell Collins, Synchrony

    9:00 a.m. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker

    1:00 p.m. San Francisco Fed's Williams

    Playing

