Wall Street eyes earnings, gears up for Trump inauguration

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Tuesday as traders eyed earnings and geared up for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday.

On the earnings front Tuesday, Morgan Stanley, UnitedHealth and Comerica are set to report before the bell. CSX and United Continental are among companies due to report after the bell.

In Europe, the World Economic Forum in Davos is underway, with Chinese President Xi Jinping expected to give a speech on globalization this morning.

In China, the Shanghai composite closed up 0.17 percent, while in Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.39 percent lower on Tuesday morning.

As the week rolls on, all eyes will be on Trump's inauguration, with markets anticipating what he will say when he speaks to the nation as president for the first time.

On the data front, Empire State Manufacturing is set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

