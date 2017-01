Ahead of the U.K. prime minister's eagerly anticipated speech on her government's plans for Brexit, the Chairman of Lloyd's of London has told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the sooner there is a roadmap for U.K.'s exit process from the EU, the better.

John Nelson was responding to news overnight from Theresa May that there would not be a "half-in, half-out deal" pursued but rather a clear and decisive break with the trading bloc.