Work-life balance may not be all it's cracked up to be.

As pay increases, the value employees place on finding a happy medium between time at the office and relaxing with family and friends becomes less and less important. In fact, it's the least important factor contributing to overall satisfaction for workers earning between $40,000 and $120,000, according to a new report by job-hunting site Glassdoor.

According to Glassdoor's chief economist Andrew Chamberlain, as workers earn more, they are more willing to spend time at work and trade off their leisure time. "The stereotype of the high-paid attorney working 70 hours a week is a real thing," he said.