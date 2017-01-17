Facebook's price tag for Oculus actually $3 billion, Zuckerberg reveals in court testimony

ZeniMax alleges that the Oculus Rift was "primitive" until Carmack added numerous improvements to the headset prototype, alongside ZeniMax employees.



"Carmack made breakthrough modifications to the Rift prototype based upon years of prior research at ZeniMax," the legal complaint says.



ZeniMax's lawyer Tony Sammi asked Zuckerberg to respond to claims that Carmack had code and more than 10,000 documents from before he left ZeniMax.



"No, I wasn't aware of that," Zuckerberg said. "It's something we should investigate."

Zuckerberg also said that Carmack has not been disciplined in relation to the case because "it would be wrong to discipline employees for claims that we believe are wrong."

After being introduced to the technology by famed investor Marc Andreessen, meeting with Oculus made Zuckerberg realize that the shift from television to virtual reality was closer than he thought, prompting him to invest in virtual reality.

Through this intense cross-examination, Zuckerberg revealed more insight into his interest in VR, an investment which many have criticized as too far-flung from Facebook's core mission.

"We want to give people more tools to share their experience-- get closer to this kind of perfect representation so you can capture a moment you had," said Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg told the court he was unaware of whether Oculus founder Palmer Luckey signed an non-disclosure agreement with ZeniMax, nor did he know of one of Oculus' co-founders Nate Miller getting information from ZeniMax.

The lawsuit alleges that Luckey formed Oculus just three days after a gaming convention where ZeniMax displayed the technology behind the Rift headset.

Oculus told CNBC it's eager to respond in court to the suit.

"Oculus and its founders have invested a wealth of time and money in VR because we believe it can fundamentally transform the way people interact and communicate," an Oculus spokesperson told CNBC before Tuesday's proceedings. "We're disappointed that another company is using wasteful litigation to attempt to take credit for technology that it did not have the vision, expertise, or patience to build."

— Reporting by Lucy Scott and CNBC's Mike Newberg. Additional reporting by CNBC's Julia Boorstin

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.