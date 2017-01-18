    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asia set to open flat, following mixed finish in the US; Samsung shares eyed

    Futures pointed to a mixed open for Asian markets on Thursday, following a mixed finish in the U.S. amid remarks from Federal Chair Janet Yellen.

    Nikkei futures in Chicago were at 19,060, while Osaka futures traded at 18,940, pointing to a flat open for the benchmark index. The Nikkei Stock Average finished at 18,894.37 on Wednesday.

    In Australia, the ASX 200 advanced 0.58 percent in early trade, with most sectors advancing. The financial sector gained 0.27 percent, the energy sector was up 0.22 percent and the materials sector added 0.32 percent.

    In prepared remarks, Janet Yellen said the U.S. economy was closing in on the central bank's goals, giving it impetus to start reducing the extreme levels of support it has provided over the past decade. "Right now our foot is still pressing on the gas pedal, though, as I noted, we have eased back a bit," said Yellen.

    Meanwhile, the Fed also released its latest Beige Book, which said that a pickup in manufacturing, "widespread" reports of labor shortages and improving business investment set the stage for the Fed's December rate hike.

    Remarks from Yellen, stronger U.S. data and a positive Beige book pushed the dollar higher against a basket of currencies, with the greenback traded at 101.29 at 6:49 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday, up from an earlier low of 100.32 but still lower than levels above 102.40 reached last week.

    "Unless Donald Trump attacks the dollar again on Friday, we have seen the end to a month of losses in the greenback," said Kathy Lien, managing director of foreign exchange strategy at BK Asset Management, in a note.

    Among other currency majors, the yen traded at 114.54 against the dollar, the Australian dollar fetched $0.7510, while Cable was at $1.2262.

    Elsewhere, Samsung Group shares will be in focus after a South Korean court dismissed a warrant to arrest the head of the conglomerate, Jay Y. Lee, amid his alleged involvement in a corruption scandal that saw the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye.

    Oil prices declined in the Wednesday session during U.S. hours, likely on the back of the dollar rebound. Brent crude finished down 2.79 percent at $53.92 a barrel, while U.S. crude slipped 2.67 percent to $51.08.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell 22.05 points, or 0.11 percent, to close at 19,804.72, while the S&P 500 rose 4 points, or 0.18 percent, to end at 2,271.89 and the Nasdaq rose 16.93 points, or 0.31 percent, to 5,542.

    — CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

