Futures pointed to a mixed open for Asian markets on Thursday, following a mixed finish in the U.S. amid remarks from Federal Chair Janet Yellen.

Nikkei futures in Chicago were at 19,060, while Osaka futures traded at 18,940, pointing to a flat open for the benchmark index. The Nikkei Stock Average finished at 18,894.37 on Wednesday.

In Australia, the ASX 200 advanced 0.58 percent in early trade, with most sectors advancing. The financial sector gained 0.27 percent, the energy sector was up 0.22 percent and the materials sector added 0.32 percent.

In prepared remarks, Janet Yellen said the U.S. economy was closing in on the central bank's goals, giving it impetus to start reducing the extreme levels of support it has provided over the past decade. "Right now our foot is still pressing on the gas pedal, though, as I noted, we have eased back a bit," said Yellen.