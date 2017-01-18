China is entering a "new era" following President Xi Jinping's speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos in which he pushed the positive effect of globalization, the chairman of one of the world's largest law firm told CNBC on Wednesday.

Xi spoke to the world's elite on Tuesday, urging world leaders not to give up on globalization.

"It is true that economic globalization created new problems, but this is no justification to write off economic globalization altogether," Xi said.

"Rather we should adapt to and guide economic globalization, cushion its negative impacts and deliver its benefits for all countries."