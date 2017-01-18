CLSA: These sectors will strut in year of the rooster

The Year of the Rooster is approaching and the shifting Feng Shui should bring a "gong xi" for the gaming, renewables and transportation sectors, CLSA said in its annual tongue-in-cheek Lunar New Year report.

Gong xi fa cai, essentially "happy new year," is the traditional Lunar New Year greeting in Mandarin, while Gong hey fat choy is traditional in Cantonese.

But CLSA noted that its Feng Shui master had warned that the Earth, Wood, Water and Fire elements will cycle through the year, suggesting shifting sector picks.

"In general, our Rooster predicts fiery returns for gaming, transport and renewables for the overall year, cautioning not to put all your eggs in one basket unless you want scrambled results," it said.

But it advised sector rotation throughout the Lunar New Year, which begins January 28.

"We can expect scraps from both gaming and transport from May through July, with the tables turning by November/December. Oil and gas, utilities, tech and telcos will shine mid-year, but produce scant pickings by the second-half," CLSA said. "The spring chicken is true to its name in terms of healthcare/pharmaceuticals, which is the Rooster's top sector pick in April, while renewables strut their stuff in August."