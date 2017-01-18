Donald Trump hasn't even taken the oath of office for his first term, but he's already beginning to plot his re-election.

He's starting with a new slogan: "Keep America Great."

With full confidence that he will be able to make good on his promise to "Make America Great Again," the Republican president-elect told the Washington Post in an interview published Wednesday morning that he already has a vision for 2020.

"Are you ready?" he asked his interviewer. "'Keep America Great,' exclamation point."



The immediately demanded his lawyer come into the room and explore whether the slogan should be trademarked. He later vacillated on whether the exclamation point was needed.

Trumps' ubiquitous "Keep America Great" red baseball caps were one of the most lasting visual images of his unconventional campaign. While his critics argued that America already is great, Trump nonetheless rode the slogan all the way to the White House, where he will take residence Friday.