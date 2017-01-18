GOP in discussion with Trump on border adjustment tax, Rep. Brady says

Rep. Brady: We are in discussion with Trump on border adjustment tax 2 Hours Ago | 04:27

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady defended the Republicans' plan for a border adjustment tax on Wednesday, and told CNBC they are discussing it with President-elect Donald Trump and his team.



Earlier this week Trump called the tax "too complicated" in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. However, on Tuesday, he told Axios the idea is "certainly something that is going to be discussed."

The measure is part of the House Republicans' corporate tax plan and would tax imports and exempt exports.

In an interview with "Power Lunch" on Wednesday, Rep. Brady, R-Texas, said the border adjustment tax is actually "very simple policy."

"For the first time, we'll be on a level playing field with China and our competitors. For the first time, we'll have eliminated any tax incentives to move jobs or research or headquarters overseas," he said.