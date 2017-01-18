Homebuilder confidence pulls back by 2 points in January after election euphoria

Despite the January drop, some builders say there are still reasons to be bullish. "Builders begin the year optimistic that a new Congress and administration will help create a better climate for small businesses, particularly as it relates to streamlining and reforming the regulatory process," said NAHB Chairman Granger MacDonald, a homebuilder and developer from Kerrville, Texas.



All three of the index's components pulled back. Current sales conditions fell three points to 72, sales expectations in the next six months fell two points to 76, and buyer traffic fell one point to 51.



The new year brings new challenges for the homebuilding industry, specifically higher mortgage rates. Builders' costs have soared in recent years due to rising costs for land and labor but more for increased regulation and the price of compliance. Builders are hoping the new administration of Donald Trump will ease those regulations. That is what caused builder confidence to spike immediately post-election. Now the reality of higher costs for buyers and potentially slow-moving regulatory reform is setting in.