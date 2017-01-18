IMF's Lagarde says 'I told you so' on populist backlash

Christine Lagarde, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), is still incredulous as to why no one listened to her warnings about income equality and the effects that it could lead to.



Speaking at a Bloomberg hosted panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, she was reminded of a plenary speech that she gave at the event in 2013.



"It did not get much traction," she said. "Well, I hope people will listen now," she quipped.



"I got strong backlash from economists in particular who said that it wasn't really of their business to think about these things, including in my own institutions, which has now been very much converted to the importance of inequality and studying it and providing policies in response to that," she later added.