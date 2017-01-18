It's January, also known as divorce month. Here's how to cope

More commonly, couples adopt a "status quo" approach, keeping their finances entwined until the proceedings are final.

"Most often, I think the benchmark you would say is at the decree," he said. "That's when most people start the unraveling."

(Whichever approach you choose, check in with your lawyer before you make any big financial changes during the proceedings, he said.)

Once that's final, one of the first "to-dos" is reading your divorce agreement for a list of tasks to prioritize and deadlines to meet, said Lili Vasileff, a certified financial planner and the president of Divorce and Money Matters in Greenwich, Connecticut. Drag your feet on these, and you could end up back in court for failure to comply.

"You really need to read your agreement very carefully," said Vasileff, who provides clients with a post-divorce checklist to help them avoid missteps.

If you're in the midst of a divorce, here's how – and when – to update your financial plan.

