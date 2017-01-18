It's January, also known as divorce month. Here's how to cope

Couples starting the New Year with a divorce may find untangling finances is no easy feat.
Data from the University of Washington found that divorce filings start to pick up in January — a trend researchers theorized could be fueled by a rough holiday season. Filings peak in March and then again in August, they found, before declining in the fall.
The right time to start separating joint finances depends on the divorce, said John Slowiaczek, president of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. Some couples draw a line in the sand, preferring to obtain court orders to set out their obligations and separate their finances while the proceedings take place.