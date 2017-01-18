Jack Ma explains the difference between Alibaba and Amazon: 'Amazon is more like an empire'

Executive chairman Jack Ma says there's a problem with people calling e-commerce platform Alibaba the "Amazon of China."
"The difference between Amazon and us, is Amazon is more like an empire — everything they control themselves, buy and sell," Ma said. "Our philosophy is that we want to be an ecosystem. Our philosophy is to empower others to sell, empower others to service, making sure the other people are more powerful than us. With our technology, our innovation, our partners — 10 million small business sellers — they can compete with Microsoft and IBM. Our philosophy is, using internet technology we can make every company become Amazon.
To hire people to deliver for us, we need 5 million people, to deliver the things we sold. How can we hire 5 million people? The only way we can do it is to empower the service companies, the logistics companies. Make sure they are efficient. Making sure that they make the money. Making sure they can hire more people.
Ma spoke with CNBC anchor and New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin from Davos, Switzerland, at the World Economic Forum.