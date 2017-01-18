Matt Damon: Trump has 'a lot of work cut out for him' but we have to root for him

President-elect Donald Trump has "a lot of work cut out for him" but Americans need to be "rooting for him", Oscar-winning actor Matt Damon said on Wednesday, even though he supported Democrat rival Hillary Clinton during the election.

Speaking at a CNBC-hosted panel during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Damon spoke about his charity Water.org and also what he hopes to see from the Trump administration.

"First of all, I wish him well and we all must. A successful American president is good for all of us and we really have to be rooting for him right now," Damon said.

"Obviously, it's no secret that I didn't vote for him. And yeah, I think there is a sense of we are heading into new territory here. He is obviously not a career politician, he has been very occupied with his own business interest, which are relatively narrow given the scope of what a president actually has to deal with, so I imagine he is really working hard right now to master so many sectors. He's just got a lot of work cut out for him."