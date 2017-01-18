The Dow hasn't seen a month-long range this narrow since at least 1957

To put this in perspective: we usually see a 6-7 percent average range in a typical month. In fact, the typical trading day in the past 60 years has seen a 1.5 percent move just on that day alone.



That's why such a narrow range for an entire month is beyond normal, and something you wouldn't be able to forecast.

Before this 1.4 percent range (1.42 to be precise), the previous records for lowest one-month ranges were 1.85 percent in August 2005, 2.17 percent in December 2004, and 2.25 percent all the way back in November 1964. Yes, 1964.

We don't know what this means for future performance. Some traders have suggested a narrow range indicates increased volatility to come. But there hasn't been anything else like this: The narrowest range we've ever seen, while the market is at an all-time high.