    BREAKING:  Goldman CEO Blankfein: Market rally can 'keep going' but there's a lot that can go wrong

    Davos - World Economic Forum

    NATO has a future despite Trump's criticism: Germany defense minister

    NATO's future is assured in spite of President-elect Donald Trump's criticism, according to Germany's Defense Minister.

    Donald Trump had reportedly described NATO as "obsolete" which prompted Germany's Foreign Minister, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, to concede that this had prompted concern among the alliance. Trump is scheduled to be inaugurated as President of the U.S. on Friday.

    "We should recall that the one and only time that Article Five, the article that says whenever one is being attacked all the other (NATO members) stand up for the victim, it was in 9/11. (This was) when we stood up for the U.S. to defend our common freedom and our common peace in Afghanistan, and we're still there," Ursula von der Leyen, German defence minister told CNBC in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday.

    "Of course, NATO has to be modernized. We, over the last three years, have been modernizing a lot (and) it has to go on," von der Leyen added.

    Still friends after Brexit

    Emmanuele Contini | NurPhoto via Getty Images

    Germany's Defense Minister added that she was regretful that Britain was on the brink of leaving the European Union. However she sought to underline the importance for the continent that the U.K. had committed its future to NATO.

    U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May outlined the country's plans to make a clean break from the EU on Tuesday. In a wide-ranging speech, May confirmed the U.K. is destined to leave the single market and that a potential Brexit deal with the EU would require a parliamentary vote.

    "The good news is, in security matters which I am standing up for, we will still be with our British friends in NATO," she added.

    Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.