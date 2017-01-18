NATO has a future despite Trump's criticism: Germany defense minister

NATO's future is assured in spite of President-elect Donald Trump's criticism, according to Germany's Defense Minister.

Donald Trump had reportedly described NATO as "obsolete" which prompted Germany's Foreign Minister, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, to concede that this had prompted concern among the alliance. Trump is scheduled to be inaugurated as President of the U.S. on Friday.

"We should recall that the one and only time that Article Five, the article that says whenever one is being attacked all the other (NATO members) stand up for the victim, it was in 9/11. (This was) when we stood up for the U.S. to defend our common freedom and our common peace in Afghanistan, and we're still there," Ursula von der Leyen, German defence minister told CNBC in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday.

"Of course, NATO has to be modernized. We, over the last three years, have been modernizing a lot (and) it has to go on," von der Leyen added.