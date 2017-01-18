Netflix shares surged 8 percent in late trading after the company posted subscriber numbers that crushed its own guidance.

The company said it added 7.05 million subscribers during the quarter, well above its own expectations of 5.2 million.

For the quarter, Netflix added 1.93 million memberships in the U.S. and 5.12 million internationally. Those figures came in well above the streaming giant's forecast that it would add 1.45 million subscribers in the U.S. and 3.75 million subscribers internationally.

Analysts expected subscriber numbers to come in slightly below those levels, about 1.44 million in the U.S. and 3.73 million internationally, according to StreetAccount consensus estimates.

Some investors had been concerned that Netflix could lose its first-mover advantage in an increasingly competitive digital content market. In December, Amazon announced that it was expanding its Prime Video service to 200 countries, a little less than a year after Netflix's own international push. In January 2016, Netflix launched its service in 130 additional countries—something the company said in October would lead to tough comparisons in net additional subscribers.



But on Wednesday, Netflix issued upbeat subscriber guidance for the first quarter of 2017. It said it expects to add 5.2 million subscribers in the current quarter — 1.5 million domestically and 3.7 million overseas.