    Netflix posts earnings of 15 cents a share vs. expectations for 13 cents a share

    Netflix beats Street expectations
    Netflix shares surged 8 percent in late trading after the company posted subscriber numbers that crushed its own guidance.

    The company said it added 7.05 million subscribers during the quarter, well above its own expectations of 5.2 million.

    For the quarter, Netflix added 1.93 million memberships in the U.S. and 5.12 million internationally. Those figures came in well above the streaming giant's forecast that it would add 1.45 million subscribers in the U.S. and 3.75 million subscribers internationally.

    Analysts expected subscriber numbers to come in slightly below those levels, about 1.44 million in the U.S. and 3.73 million internationally, according to StreetAccount consensus estimates.

    Some investors had been concerned that Netflix could lose its first-mover advantage in an increasingly competitive digital content market. In December, Amazon announced that it was expanding its Prime Video service to 200 countries, a little less than a year after Netflix's own international push. In January 2016, Netflix launched its service in 130 additional countries—something the company said in October would lead to tough comparisons in net additional subscribers.

    But on Wednesday, Netflix issued upbeat subscriber guidance for the first quarter of 2017. It said it expects to add 5.2 million subscribers in the current quarter — 1.5 million domestically and 3.7 million overseas.

    The streaming service posted fourth-quarter earnings per share of 15 cents on revenue of $2.48 billion, roughly a 35 percent year-over-year increase in sales. Analysts expected Netflix to report earnings of 13 cents a share on $2.47 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

    The stock hit an all-time high on Friday at $133.93 amid bullish expectations from Wall Street.

    In the fourth quarter, Netflix said its free cash flow deficit grew to $639 million, compared to $276 million in the year-ago period.

    Last quarter, Netflix doubled its free cash flow deficit year over year as spending on the company's self-produced original content ramped up. The company said in October its free cash flow deficit came in at $506 million in the third fiscal quarter, compared to $252 million in the comparable year ago period.

    Netflix sees its cash burn as a long-term investment because it ultimately owns the rights to the content created. The streaming giant believes its portfolio of originals can subsequently drive membership and revenue growth.

    It's unlikely Netflix's content spending will slow any time soon. Netflix said it intends to produce 1,000 hours of premium original content in 2017—up from 600 hours in 2016—on a budget of about $6 billion on a profit and loss basis. The company also projected it would invest in original content for multiple international markets during the fourth quarter.

    This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

