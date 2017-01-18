Patient to have bowel polyps removed live in TV advert for cancer charity

British charity Cancer Research U.K. will show a live colonoscopy in a TV ad break Wednesday, to highlight the importance of research to treatments.

Patient Philip McSparron will undergo the procedure to remove two bowel polyps, small growths on the inner lining of the colon or rectum, most of which are not usually cancerous. McSparron said he goes to screenings after his brother's bowel cancer was caught in 2010.

"By allowing my colonoscopy to be shown live, I hope to show that it's a simple procedure, not something to be frightened of. Hopefully people will be interested in seeing the live footage and it will encourage them to be more willing to talk about cancer and think about taking up regular screening when offered," he said in an online statement.

During the procedure, a camera connected to a tube called a colonscope will show live footage of the polyps being removed, and is part of Cancer Research UK's "Right Now" campaign, showing real-life stories of patients, carers and staff.