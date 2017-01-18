Renewables are just an excuse to use more coal in many countries, according to the president of the world's largest aluminium company, speaking on a panel discussing the future of energy at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

Until there is a compelling economic rationale for investors, Oleg Deripaska, president of RUSAL says no-firm will change their strategy as shareholders will only support them as long as they stay on course to achieve the main goal of their companies, namely to produce a profit.

A key part of his solution, therefore, hinges upon the implementation of carbon pricing.

"We need to implement a carbon price, let's say tomorrow and maybe even escalate it a little to show a strong signal for people that it will be done properly," he contended.