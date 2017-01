Roubini explained that Trump's proposed fiscal stimulus and lower taxes would lead to higher long-term interest rates and a further strengthening of the dollar, which would, in turn, hurt manufacturing.



"The supply-side trickle-down economic policies, they are not going to help the white working class," he added. "A strong dollar is going to force him to become even more protectionist and bash globalization, trade and migration."



The rise of the dollar based on the Federal Reserve model is going to lead, over the next year and a half, to 400,000 jobs lost being lost in manufacturing, Roubini claimed. He added that any attempts by Trump to talk down the currency would ultimately fail due to the fundamentals driving the dollar.