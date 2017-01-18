Take a peek inside the most expensive home for sale in the US

This is the most expensive home in America 4 Hours Ago | 01:01

A newly built modern palace overlooking Los Angeles has just become the most expensive home listed in the United States. Price tag: $250 million.

CNBC can reveal that the 38,000-square-foot mansion in Bel Air, California, will officially come on the market this week — eclipsing the current record holder, a $195 million mansion in Manalapan, Florida. The home has remained one of the best-kept secrets in real estate, since only a handful of billionaires and a few celebrities and top brokers have seen it.

The home has 12 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms, three kitchens, six bars, a massage room and spa, fitness center, two wine-champagne cellars, the most advanced home theater in any U.S. home, and an 85-foot infinity pool.

Whether it sells for $250 million or less, realtors say it will likely set two records — the most expensive home ever listed and the most expensive single home ever sold in the U.S.

It took more than 300 people more than four years to build. And while not the largest new home listed, the Bel Air property is a marvel of technology, design, craftsmanship, exotic materials and natural views.