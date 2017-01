It seems as if everyone is making a career shift in the new year. In fact, 90% of professionals around the world are open to fresh job opportunities.

A new LinkedIn salary report report has good news: The healthcare, technology and legal industries are hiring. Even better news? The hundreds, in some cases thousands, of openings are for jobs that pay well.

Read on for a list of the 20 highest-paying occupations in the U.S., including job openings, to help you figure out your next career move.