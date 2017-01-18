Trump says he doesn't like tweeting

"Look, I don't like tweeting. I have other things I could be doing."

President-elect Donald Trump claimed to Fox & Friends on Tuesday that he disliked tweeting and only used the social media platform to counteract bad press coverage.

Trump's presence on the platform has been near-ubiquitous, and his tweets wield great power, driving news coverage and calling out countries like China and North Korea. They have even caused concern among officials and constituents, who worry that Trump will continue to tweet constantly as president and potentially harm sensitive diplomatic relations.

"But I get very dishonest media, very dishonest press and it's my only way that I can counteract," Trump told Fox.

He cited Rep. John Lewis' statement that he would boycott an inauguration for the first time in protest. The Georgia congressman didn't attend President George W. Bush's inauguration in 2001.

"Like, for instance, when John Lewis said, you know, he's never done it before where he skipped an inauguration. Well, he has. It turned out to be a lie. So I'm able to say that," said Trump.

The president-elect also boasted that he was close to 50 million followers across his social media accounts.



Trump also hinted that he might slow down on tweeting if he got more fair coverage.

"So when people misrepresent me, because the press is very dishonest, unbelievably dishonest, and when people misrepresent me, ... I have at least a way of saying it's a false statement. Now if the press were honest — which it's not — I would absolutely not use Twitter. I wouldn't have to."

