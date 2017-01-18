President-elect Donald Trump's protectionist policies would hit many regions if they led to a serious trade conflict, Bank of Japan chief Haruhiko Kuroda told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

While the Bank of Japan governor struck an optimistic tone regarding Trump's fiscal policies, he was more cautious regarding the incoming President's trade platform.

"As far as his fiscal stimulus package is concerned, I think it is good because large-scale tax cuts coupled with significant investment in infrastructure would raise U.S. economic growth in coming years and that would also raise global economic growth in coming years," he enthused.

"On the other hand, the question of his somewhat protectionist trade policy could be a matter of concern," he added.