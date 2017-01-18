WTO admits global trade deals 'are never perfect for anyone'

Roberto Azevêdo, the director-general at the World Trade Organization (WTO), has delivered a defense of global trade but admitted that the agreements struck with multi-lateral deals can often create unevenness.

"The system is horizontal it applies to everybody, the system that is perceived to be fair to someone, isn't fair to someone else. That's the beauty of negotiations at a multilateral level - you try to strike a balance - the balance is never perfect for anyone," he told CNBC Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Azevêdo explained that trade deals today are "more important than ever" and defended the rules that his organization applies.