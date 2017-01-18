You could soon be travelling across the world on rockets, not planes: Virgin Galactic CEO

People could be traveling from country to country by rockets connected by "spaceports" in the future, the chief executive of Virgin Galactic told CNBC on Wednesday.

Virgin Galactic is the space travel company founded by Richard Branson with the aim of taking satellites into space, as well allowing passengers to take sub-orbital flights above the earth for $250,000.

But the company also is developing plans for spacecraft to transport people across the earth.

"We've actually very exciting plans on the horizon in terms of high-speed point to point travel," George Whitesides, CEO of Virgin Galactic, revealed in an interview with CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"You basically jump in a spaceship and go around the planet."